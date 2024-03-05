Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

