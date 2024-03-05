Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 50,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TOL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

