Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.15.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.78. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

