Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,617. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,558,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

