Threshold 24 Hour Volume Hits $61.53 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $325.59 million and $61.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,279.92 or 1.00434167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00154455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03320152 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $53,576,711.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

