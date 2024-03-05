ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. ThredUp updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $253.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,416 shares of company stock worth $209,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

