Theta Fuel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $266.46 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $539.25 million and $266.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,470,435,188 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

