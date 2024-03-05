The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 29th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,692,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,331,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

