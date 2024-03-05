The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Toro were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

