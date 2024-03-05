The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $563.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 690,870 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,343,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 519,538 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $6,574,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.