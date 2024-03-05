The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 437.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 554,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYT

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.