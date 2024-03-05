The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

OTCMKTS GYYMF remained flat at $1.20 on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

