The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.