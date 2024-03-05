The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $392.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $382.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.64.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.38. 128,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.