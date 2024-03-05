The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $157.05. 203,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

