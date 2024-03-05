TFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 470.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 403.6%.

Shares of TFSL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.64. TFS Financial has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,707 shares of company stock worth $1,698,163. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TFS Financial by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

