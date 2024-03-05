Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99.27 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $99.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001875 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,997,239 coins and its circulating supply is 973,219,371 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

