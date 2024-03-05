Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.23. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

