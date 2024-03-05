Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $393,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

