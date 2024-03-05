Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $384,000 in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $8,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

