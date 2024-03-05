Teza Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

