Teza Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 320,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 137,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.