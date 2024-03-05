Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 182,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,882. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

