Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Green Plains Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

