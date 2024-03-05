Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 5,161 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 289,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $34.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,468 shares of company stock worth $1,145,998 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

