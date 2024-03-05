Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,276 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 486.50 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

