Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Tetragon Financial stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.85 ($0.13). 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.81. Tetragon Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.