Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 489.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,334. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

