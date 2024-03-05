Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th.

THC stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

