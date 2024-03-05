TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Target Price to $17.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 486.21% from the stock’s current price.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Shares of SLSSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.