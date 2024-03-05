TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Target Price to $17.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 486.21% from the stock’s current price.
Solaris Resources Price Performance
Shares of SLSSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.57.
About Solaris Resources
