TD Securities Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.68 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$743.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

