TD Cowen Raises Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $84.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Down 9.3 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCOI opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,710. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.