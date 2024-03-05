Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $592.50

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 592.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 592.50 ($7.52), with a volume of 827801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.50 ($7.68).

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 649.07.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

