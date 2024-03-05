Target Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 138,548 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical volume of 41,311 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $17.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.65. 14,360,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,335. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.43. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

