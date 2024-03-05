Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

TGT stock traded up $17.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,285,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,176. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $171.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

