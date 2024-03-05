Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $2.48

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Tangible has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $80.57 million and approximately $6,809.42 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00003913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.44649754 USD and is up 18.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $22,031.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

