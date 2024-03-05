Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $28.41. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 688,850 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

