Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 115,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,468,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.28.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.