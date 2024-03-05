Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.02

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 1941913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

