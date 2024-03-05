Susquehanna Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $156.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.57.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $145.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

