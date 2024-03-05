Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1,074.34, but opened at $1,035.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,024.17, with a volume of 3,382,005 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.09.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

