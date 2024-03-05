SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 144,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 193,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.