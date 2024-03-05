Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 1,091,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $808.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

