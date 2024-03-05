Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $796.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

