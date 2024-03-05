Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.78. 522,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,053,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

