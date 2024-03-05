Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.78. 522,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,053,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
