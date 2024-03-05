Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0001

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $81.45 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00016149 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,130.80 or 0.99784761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00155630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00006714 USD and is down -47.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $75.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.