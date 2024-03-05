Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 299.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

