Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

