StockNews.com Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

PBA stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

