StockNews.com Upgrades HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.