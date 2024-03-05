StockNews.com Upgrades HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
